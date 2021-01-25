Analyzing Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Origen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93% Origen Financial N/A -1.80% -1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown Castle International and Origen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 5 9 0 2.64 Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus price target of $174.82, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown Castle International and Origen Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 11.87 $860.00 million $5.69 27.93 Origen Financial $50,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origen Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Origen Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Origen Financial

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

