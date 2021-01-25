Analyzing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Solar Enertech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 3.40% 18.22% 8.21% Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Solar Enertech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 1.62 -$9.40 million $0.91 46.96 Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Enertech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Enertech has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ultra Clean and Solar Enertech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80 Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.09%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Solar Enertech.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Solar Enertech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

