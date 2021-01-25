Andrew Morden Sells 19,375 Shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Stock

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) (CVE:MDL) Director Andrew Morden sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$610,312.50.

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.35. 220,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,667. Medallion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) alerts:

Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) Company Profile

Medallion Resources Ltd. focuses on a rare earth element business. It is involving in processing monazite, a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Resources Ltd. (MDL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.