AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

AOWDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS AOWDF remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13. AO World has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

