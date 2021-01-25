AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.40

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOWDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13.

AO World Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

