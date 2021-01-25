AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $223.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top-line has been growing over the past few years on the back of buyouts and collaborations. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses. It has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline business and focus on more profitable operations, thereby generating higher ROE. It has taken up restructuring initiative to reduce workforce and rationalize technology. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, it has resumed its share buyback plan in the third quarter, which is attractive to investors. However, its lack of financial flexibility bothers. Its geographically diversified operations expose it to forex fluctuation.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an inline rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.46.

AON stock opened at $206.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.72. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 47.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $51,505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

