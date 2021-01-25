APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $151,718.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, APIX has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $151,718.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00053072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00124661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00263228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037224 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

