apM Coin Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $526,119.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00731213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.77 or 0.04170368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017208 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

APM is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

