AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,406. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPF traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.10. 378,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,188. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

