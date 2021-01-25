Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Position Trimmed by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Appian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Appian by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 684,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $17.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.50. 3,256,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,433. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

