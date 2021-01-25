Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.