Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,186. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.