Aragon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.63 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00011748 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $157.89 million and $51.63 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

