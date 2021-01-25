Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 18,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Aramark by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.