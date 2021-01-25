ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

