Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the quarter. Arconic makes up 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 128.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arconic by 58.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ARNC traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

