Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

