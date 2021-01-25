Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,658,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $7,175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 411,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

