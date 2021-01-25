Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

