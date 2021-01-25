Aries Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

