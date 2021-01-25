ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,852 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $146.67. 8,538,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.85.

