Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.53. 3,632,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,666. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

