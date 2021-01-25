Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.