Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON ARW opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.70) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

