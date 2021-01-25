Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.62.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $83.67. 14,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $12,508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 143,092 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

