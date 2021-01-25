Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.07. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $214.61.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

