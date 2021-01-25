Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 2,779 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.67. 4,646,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,818,057. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

