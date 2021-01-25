Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 31,001 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

