Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.91. 10,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $97.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.