Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,257. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

