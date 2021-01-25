Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $603,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 298,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 157,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.90. 26,213,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,622,938. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.