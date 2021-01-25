Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $246,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $66.28. 10,471,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

