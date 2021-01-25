Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. 110,661,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,629,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

