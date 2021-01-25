Atari Token Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Atari Token has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $80,110.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atari Token has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Atari Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00818379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.69 or 0.04313600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017603 BTC.

About Atari Token

Atari Token is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com.

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

