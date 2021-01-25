Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $26,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.05. 3,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,271. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.