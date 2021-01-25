AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 624,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,404 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 975,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

