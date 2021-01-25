aTyr Pharma (LIFE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

1/19/2021 – aTyr Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

1/15/2021 – aTyr Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

1/13/2021 – aTyr Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

