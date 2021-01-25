AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

