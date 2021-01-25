Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 387735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

