Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $270.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk stock opened at $299.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 155.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $13,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

