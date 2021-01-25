Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.90. 179,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,934. The stock has a market cap of $465.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

