Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

