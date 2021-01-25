AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $842,756.12 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AZO stock opened at $1,227.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,177.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 188.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

