AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.68 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of AVB opened at $164.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.58. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

