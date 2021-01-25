AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.67 Million

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post sales of $556.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.07 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $593.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.57. 22,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,071. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

