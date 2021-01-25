Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,675.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.