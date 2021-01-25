Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $254.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

