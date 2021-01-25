Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $117.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

