Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,839,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 267,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $63.70 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73.

