Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,362 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

NYSE:ED opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

